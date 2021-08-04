Ndidi and Iheanacho continue pre-season, but Fofana injury mar Leicester win over Villarreal

Wesley Fofana goes off injured during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leicester City and Villarreal at King Power Stadium. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi was a starter while Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench in the second half as Leicester City edged past Villarreal CF 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

While Ndidi was replaced in the second half of the encounter against the Europa League holders, Iheanacho second half substitution was about giving the Forward minutes while trying out other possible partnerships upfront.

 

 

Caglar Soyuncu scored with a header, Harvey Barnes’ registered his goal from a breakaway as the Foxes took a 2-0 first half lead. Ayoze Perez added a third just after the interval.

 

The visitors pulled two goals back through Fernando Nino and Alejandro Millan, but the game was marred by a horrible injury to Leicester’s defender Wesley Fofana.

 

Fernando Nino’s terrible tackle on Fofana appeared to have either caused a dislocation or broken the Frenchman’s lower leg.

 

Villarreal will face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11.

