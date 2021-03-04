Ndidi and Iheanacho Combine for “Beautiful” Goal in Leicester City Goal

Kelechi Iheanacho smashed home a volley served by Wilfred Ndidi from deep in the midfield, to see Leicester City draw level with Burnley and eventually earn the visitors a point at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Iheanacho, started in his second straight PL match for his 14 league appearance of the campaign on the night.

Leicester were behind in the game inside the opening 4 minutes, after Burnley Striker Matej Vydra latched on a miscued pass from Hamza Choudhury to Wilfred Ndidi.

Vydra calmly tucked the ball away to give the hosts an early lead, however, the half would not be over before Brendan Rodgers’ men levelled up.

Ndidi, who started Wednesday’s game in CB, created space in the middle as he advanced play.

His mid range pass, timed to match the clever run of Iheanacho, left the defence on the latter’s heels and with one effort the Striker found the back of the net.

Former Leicester City player and TV Pundit Gary Lineker was delighted by the quality of the finish:

The 24 year-old Forward savored his performance nonetheless, tweeting, also, praise for his compatriot.

Leicester City had failed to win in their last two outings in all competitions, losing to Slavia Prague in the Europa League and heavily to Arsenal in the PL.

The League defeat at home saw their top four ambition take a hit, with the chasing pack closing on their heels.

Wednesday’s result did them not much good either as the gap between them and sixth placed Chelsea was cut to just six points.

Up next for Leicester is a trip to Brighton at the weekend.