Ndah Reveals Deep Confessions about Pirates, Super Eagles

Olisa Ndah is one of the most important players at Orlando Pirates in this moment with the team cruising in the South African top division.

Ndah’s return to action for the team has been pivotal to their revival and impressive displays under Jose Riveiro.

His most recent game was the Soweto derby victory against Kaizer Chiefs on Monday and the CB was one of the outstanding performers.

In an exclusive chat with FL, Ndah shared his thoughts on the campaign so far.

How did winning the POTM (in the Soweto Derby) feel?

It was a great feeling, a wonderful feeling because I’ve been out for a while. And to be able to come back and put in a good shift and help my team get back to winning ways. It was a wonderful feeling for me.

What kept you going during the injury period?

What really kept me going was my family, I was communicating with my dad and everyone at home. They really motivated me to make sure I kept my head straight. For a while, I was frustrated. They made me know that it’s beyond my control and all. My family really helped me through this process because it’s been a long time.

What do you and your Team need to do to displace Sundowns ?

I think what we need to do to compete properly with sundowns is all about consistency. I think they’ve been very consistent. Even in the champions league and other cups, they’ve been very consistent. We just have to be able to match up with that level of consistency. Some games that we got a draw were games where got a draw, we were supposed to win. But its football and you don’t always get what you want. I think to be able to compete with sundowns, we need to dominate and show consistency in all games.

What final was more difficult, CAFCC final or top 8?

I’d say the final against Berkane because it was a hard pill to swallow. It was not a wonderful feeling after the game. I think it’s one the games I’d never forget. I think we played so well and deserved to win.

But I just think it was not our day. It’s a difficult one for me because it was a bitter pill to swallow.

What would a call up to another AFCON mean for you?

The call up would mean so much to me. Everyone wants to represent his country, I also want to represent mine and I’d be really glad to be called up. We have a lot of wonderful players, so it’s obviously going to be difficult to choose. We have a lot of talents and it’s going to be a difficult list to make. But, I hope and I’m just focused on my team and to keep pushing and working and we’ll see what God can do. ​

How often do you link up with other Nigerians there?

I think we do linkup often because there are some people that are close here in Johannesburg. Like me and Daniel are not really far from each other. For those who stay further, most times we see during games or probably when the season is over, we just hang out together.

Should players in the PSL get more call ups?

Yes, I think so. If we’re able to play week in, week out. The league is not so bad, obviously we can’t compare to others playing in Europe. But, it matches the intensity to a certain level. We’re all here for a reason, I personally think here’s a stepping stone for me. But, yes I think they could. It’s up to them, its not really in my hands.

Word to your fans

I’d like to say a very big thank you to the fans. I’ve gotten a lot of calls and messages, and they showed me a lot of love when I was injured. Also, now that I’m back, they made it easier for me to fit in. Coming into the game, lots of cheers for me and I want to thank them. And to keep supporting us.