Ndah is Back! CB returns as Pirates sail into Confederation Cup semis

Olisa Ndah returned to action for Orlando Pirates and in the second-leg quarter final match of the CAF Confederation Cup against Tanzania’s Simba.
Ndah missed four games in the more than 14 days he was out with an unspecified medical concern, but returned to pick up a starter’s spot for the Buccaneers.
Pirates trailed 1-0 heading into the return leg and needed an outright win to progress in the competition.
The 2015 runners-up started off strongly, but they wouldn’t find the break through in the first half.
After the restart Simba were reduced to 10 men, Seychelles Center Referee Bernard Camille gave Forward Chris Mugalu his marching order just before the hour mark.
The sending off then opened up the game allowing Pirates capitalize, having dominated the first half 63% possession and 11 goals attempts to Simba’s two.
It didn’t take long before the hosts made the advantage count, Ghana’s Kwame Preprah scored in the 60th minute to bring the tie level 1-1 on aggregate.
There will be no more goal action even with seven minutes of stoppage time added and the game went into shootouts.
And it was yet another Ghanaian who would make the difference, this time Pirates’ Goal keeper Richard Ofori converted quite confidently to send his side through to the semi final.
The South African side won 4-3 on penalties and Ofori celebrated, bursting out a dance move as his teammates hurdled around him.