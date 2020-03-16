Ndah blames Weather, Questionable Officiating for Akwa United draw in Katsina

Akwa United defender Olisah Ndah says a couple of missed chances and questionable officiating were the factors that cost the promise Keepers three points against Katsina United.

Kennedy Boboye’s side played out a 1-1 draw against the struggling Katsina United in their week 24 Nigeria professional football league clash on Sunday.

Joint league leading scorer Effiong Ndifreke put the Promise Keepers ahead in the first half, but the home side, who have lost their last two games, fought back and leveled up in the second half.

However neither side did enough to pick maximum points and settled for a share of the spoils.

Highlight of NPFL Match-day 24

Katsina Utd 1-1 Akwa Utd pic.twitter.com/VkiIoqTfvj — Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) March 15, 2020

But, Ndah told footballlive that his team suffered under the hot weather and failed to hit top gear despite creating numerous chances.

The National U-23 defender added the his side also paid for some questionable decisions from the officials.

“The game was good, but we missed some chances in the first half that could have sealed the game for us.”

“It wasn’t an easy match at all , couple with the weather factor and some funny officiating, But we give thanks to God for the away point,” he told brila.net.