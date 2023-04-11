Nathan Tella reveals Desire to Play for Super Eagles

Nathan Tella has expressed his desire to play for the Nigeria despite representing England at the youth level.
In an interview with Daily Echo, Tella revealed that the Nigeria Football Federation has not made an official contact, but he is working on getting a Nigerian passport to aid his desire to play for the Super Eagles.
“Yeah, it’s true. I haven’t been contacted as such, but, I’m in the process of sorting out my passport for them. I would like to have the chance if I’m called upon to be able to play for Nigeria,” the young Midfielder responded to questions over his international future.
“But at the moment where my head is just solely on playing for Southampton.”
“I would love to play international football. That has always been a dream of mine. If I went away with Nigeria, it would be something new and new experiences bring out the best in players.”
