Nathan Tella gets debut Super Eagles Invite

Nathan Tella earned a debut call up to Nigeria’s senior Men’s NT squad, for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
Tella, 24, was born in England but has never played an international game at any level for the 1966 World Cup winners.
His invitation to the Super Eagles also coincides with the winger coming of his breakout season where he played in the Championship wit Burnley.
In the 2023/24 season, the former Arsenal youth player joined Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal and has been teammates with Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface.
Boniface himself was capped recently and will also be expected to join the camp for the World Cup qualifiers which are scheduled for October 16 and 19.
Twenty-three players were invited by head Coach, Jose Peseiro for the matches and there were no big surprises.
However, the Portuguese left out Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and the trio of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi, all of whom are currently injured or have just returned.