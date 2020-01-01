Nasarawa United snatch crucial point away against MFM FC

MFM FC hosted Nasarawa United at the Agege Stadium in the first game of the new year, but it ended in a stalemate.

In a game with very few clear cut chances MFM dominated the Miners, who are second from bottom in the table and have won just one of their last five games.

For the host, it was an opportunity to climb to third but Manager Tony Bolus couldn’t get his lads to break Nasarawa United who have one of the worst defensive records in the league.

The result leaves Olukoya Boys seventh in the table, but with a game in hand.