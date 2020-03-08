Nasarawa United Player Confirmed Dead After he Slumps During League Match

Nasarawa United player Chieneme Martins has been confirmed dead, by doctors, after the footballer slumped on the pitch during a league match on Sunday.

Martins received immediate emergency medical attention on the pitch after he collapsed, while playing in the NPFL game against Katsina United in Lafia.

However, he was confirmed dead on arrival by at the hospital.

The cause of death has not be disclosed and there’s been no official statement from Nasarawa United or the League Body, LMC.

But, per Mohamed Saliu [Brila] According to the club’s media officer, The player slumped during their NPFL game against Katsina United. Martins was taken to the hospital for treatment immediately but he could not make it.

Videos and Pictures sourced by footballlive from the Lafia city stadium after the news of the footballer’s passing was confirmed showed his teammates were distraught, crying and most were inconsolable.

Eventually, the match ended 3-0 in favor of the home side.