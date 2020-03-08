Nasarawa United Player Confirmed Dead After he Slumps During League Match

By
Adebanjo
Nasarawa United player Martins has been confirmed dead after he slumped during the NPFL match between against Katsina United.

Martins received immediate emergency medical attention on the pitch after he collapsed, while playing in the NPFL game against Katsina United in Lafia.

First Aid treatment was administered on Martins he collapses.

However, he was confirmed dead on arrival by at the hospital.

Paramedics attending to the footballer after he collapsed.

The cause of death has not be disclosed and there’s been no official statement from Nasarawa United or the League Body, LMC.

 

But, per Mohamed Saliu [Brila] According to the club’s media officer, The player slumped during their NPFL  game against Katsina United. Martins was taken to the hospital for treatment immediately but he could not make it.

Martins was driven from the stadium to a hospital in the City in an ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival.

Videos and Pictures sourced by footballlive from the Lafia city stadium after the news of the footballer’s passing was confirmed showed his teammates were distraught, crying and most were inconsolable.

 

Eventually, the match ended 3-0 in favor of the home side.

