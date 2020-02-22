Nasarawa United not Worried About Enyimba’s Form

Nasarawa United goalkeeper Umar Danlami has set his sights on all three points against Enyimba in Sunday’s NPFL matchday 22 encounter.

The Solid Miners will be looking to record their sixth win of the season following their poor start to the campaign.

Nasarawa United have picked up just 19 points from a possible 57 and a win against the People Elephants will boost their chances of beating the drop.

However, Enyimba have been on a beautiful run of form lately registering five victories in their last five NPFL actions.

But Danlami, a former goalkeeper of the Aba giants, believes his team will give it their best shot against the Fatai Osho-led side as they look to move away from the drop zone.

“Enyimba is a good side no doubt and the game will be very difficult as the result of this game will test our true character if we are psychologically ready to leave the drop zone or not,” he told www.npfl.ng.

“We’ve been playing good football all these while but unfortunately we’ve not been lucky with results, but with the spirit in our camp I have no doubt that we will surely win on Sunday,” he concluded.

The reverse fixture last year on the opening day of the season ended in a 3-1 victory for the reigning NPFL champions.