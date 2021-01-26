Nasarawa United not dreaming of title yet – Umar

Nasarawa United must continue to improve if the team must sustain their good start to the campaign, Goalkeeper Danlami Umar has stated.

The goalkeeper made this known after Nasarawa United defeated Warri Wolves 2 – 1 at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro in one of MD 6 fixtures of the NPFL.

Umar said he’s delighted to help the team to another victory on the road, and added that the Solid Miners are still work in progress.

“Personally, I am grateful for yet another historic win at Warri Wolves as we continue our dream start into the season.

“The game was a very difficult one but thank God we came tops as we are work in progress,” He said after the match.

With 14 points from 6 games, Nasarawa United remain the only team yet to taste defeat in the league, but everything will be on the line against Plateau United next Sunday.

“It is not yet uhuru for us as we are work in progress and with time we will continue to improve.

“Next is a derby with Plateau United in Jos, a game we need to put out our best if we want to get from,” he concluded.

Nasarawa United sits top of the npfl table with 14 points from 6 games as they make a short trip to face Plateau United on MD 7.