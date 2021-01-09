Nasarawa United can fight for NPFL title – Makama

The 2021 NPFL season is just two games old, but Nasarawa United are enjoying their best start in the top flight and captain Emmanuel Makama believes it could lead to something great for the club.

Makama said the team is to battle the top sides for the NPFL title this season, after picking the first ever win in Owerri – in seven attempts.

In a chat with footballlive, the defender said his teammates are self-motivated to go all the way this season after their impressive start to the season.

Nasarawa United at top of the NPFL with six points after two games and Makama insists they’re ready to go all the way.

He said “The players have been psyching ourselves up. This is our time to win the trophy. The Governor has been supportive, so we need to repay him for all he’s doing and we are ready to fight.

“We support ourselves and the dressing room is not divided, so we are ready.”

Speaking about the team’s struggles last season, Makama highlighted that off-field distractions and COVID-19 dealt a blow to the team but they have put all of that behind them.

The coach Bala Nkiyu-tutored side host to Kano Pillars on matchday three of the NPFL at the Lafia Township Stadium.