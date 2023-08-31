Narrow Escape for Poor Everton

Everton avoided another incredible low to their poor start to the season as they fought back from a goal down against third-tier Doncaster Rovers in the second round League Cup match at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Sean Dyche is yet to hack it with the Toffees after only barely surviving the drop last season in the Premier League.
The manager will also feel some hint of disappointment with the recruitment and the Club’s inability to sell one of his best players, Alex Iwobi, on a new deal at Goodison Park.
Last night, Iwobi was not involved in the game as he continues his recovery from an hamstring injury he picked up during Everton’s PL match against Aston Villa.
However, while it was a tough start for Dyche’s men at Doncaster, they weathered the storm and snatched a enthralling last minute victory.
Second half goals from Beto (73′) and Arnaut Danjuma (83′) restored some glimmer of hope, and the Premier League side avoided a major upset.
Alex Iwobi’s international teammates, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina were not so lucky though as Nottingham Forest fell 1-0 to Burnley at the Forest Stadium.
The draw for the Third round fixtures was held on Wednesday and it presented some mouthwatering clashes.
Holders Manchester United will face Crystal Palace, while last season’s finalist Newcastle United got Manchester City.
Arsenal are locked in the derby battle with Brentford, and Leicester City have the task of dealing with Liverpool.
Fixtures
Aston Villa v Everton