Napoli’s Marquee Signing Osimhen Earns Praise from FIFA

By
Seyi Alao
-
0
72

The Federation of International Football Association have congratulated Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen on his transfer from Lille to Napoli.

Osimhen joined the Italian Serie A side for a record €50m and additional bonuses just twelve months after signing for Lille from Charleroi for just €12 million.

 

The 21-year-old also becomes Nigeria’s most expensive player, eclipsing the £30m of Alex Iwobi’s transfer to Everton.

 

FIFA congratulated the player who announced himself to the at the FIFA U-17 World cup in Chile back in 2015.

 

“From starring at the #U17WC with @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 in 2015 to becoming @en_sscnapoli’s marquee signing”

 

“All the best in this next chapter of your career, Victor!” FIFA wrote on their official Twitter account immediately after the deal was announced.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here