Napoli vs Osimhen: The Nigerian POV

Napoli have finally reacted to an issue that has grabbed global attention about their most prized asset, and, rightly, have received criticism from the millions of football fans especially in Nigeria, who adore, Victor Osimhen – ‘Ogo Olushosun’ – for how he has been treated by the club, and for how poorly the big case was handled.
For all of Osimhen’s industry for Napoli last season, it almost feels like the case of a man and his lover, this time, viewing from the point of an average Nigerian girl, who believes men always have ulterior motives and not necessarily after love.