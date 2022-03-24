Napoli values Victor Osimhen at €100million

By
Editor
-
0
23
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen may be focused on Ghana and procuring a world cup ticket to Qatar 2022, but his name is on everyone’s lips in transfer circles.

Osimhen has had a €100million price tag slapped on his head according to Italian daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Sports daily report it is the point at which Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis will start listening to offers for the Nigerian.

This season, Osimhen has been in his element despite injuries and COVID and has become the first Nigerian to score double digit goals in consecutive seasons in the Serie A.

