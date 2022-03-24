Napoli values Victor Osimhen at €100million

🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen is the first ever Nigerian to reach double figures in the scoring charts in two different Serie A seasons and is the fourth African player to achieve such a feat, along with George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Mohamed Salah. 💪

Super Victor! 🦸‍♂️

💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/MbDPylQlmY

— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 22, 2022