Napoli values Victor Osimhen at €100million

Victor Osimhen may be focused on Ghana and procuring a world cup ticket to Qatar 2022, but his name is on everyone’s lips in transfer circles.
Osimhen has had a €100million price tag slapped on his head according to Italian daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Sports daily report it is the point at which Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis will start listening to offers for the Nigerian.
🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen is the first ever Nigerian to reach double figures in the scoring charts in two different Serie A seasons and is the fourth African player to achieve such a feat, along with George Weah, Samuel Eto’o and Mohamed Salah. 💪
Super Victor! 🦸♂️
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/MbDPylQlmY
— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) March 22, 2022