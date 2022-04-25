Napoli Ultras team, Osimhen restrained from Confrontation

Napoli Ultras had tolerated their team’s inconsistencies this season long enough and the frustration reached boiling point over the weekend as the Club’s title hopes were squashed following the stunning defeat to Empoli.
The travelling fans must have been in utter disbelief as they watched their team gift Empoli – a side winless in their last 17 matches – a way back into the contest and worst.
Vitriol spewed forth from the away Curva and none was spared, not even the club’s all-time top scorer Dries Mertens and captain Lorenzo Insigne, as they applauded in acknowledgment of the travelling fans.
Perhaps irritated by their lack of consideration forward Victor Osimhen then attempted to confront the sizeable vocal group, who had initiated and continued the jeering and booing, just after the final whistle.
Not a smart move. Before he could throw himself in the firing line, Osimhen was held back by Juan Jesus, the 30 year-old Brazilian who had played in the Serie A since 2012, might have saved the record signing’s fizzling reputation.
Napoli had lead 2-0 through goals from Mertens and Insigne, but the title chasing team allowed the hosts claw their way back.
First Liam Henderson managed to fire past the seas of bodies to halve the deficit in the 80th minute.
The three minutes later a goalkeeping howler was punished by Andrea Pinamonti.
But, the young Forward wasn’t done and he sneaked one in from behind a Napoli defender for the match winner in minute Eighty-seven.
According to Maurizio Nicita (La Gazzetta dello Sport) the were reports of shouting bouts and confrontations in the Napoli locker room that involved VP Edo De Laurentiis and the team.
He wrote:
URLA DALLO SPOGLIATOIO —
Ma se questo si è visto in campo c’è un retroscena non visto ma sentito nello spogliatoio del Castellani. In particolare quando è entrato il vice presidente Edo De Laurentiis, sicuramente non felice per la prestazione. Calci e pugni agli armadietti e anche una sorta di resa dei conti in una squadra che ha varie anime. In un angolo, con la testa fra le mani, Alex Meret che avrà bisogno di tempo per metabolizzare la papera.