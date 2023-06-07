Napoli Ultras Surprise Spalleti with Parting Gift, which they Stole from His Car two Years Ago

In October 2021, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti returned to the parking lot at the Stadium to find the Steering wheel of his car, a FIAT Panda gone along side it some CDs were missing.
Spalletti didn’t alert the Police because he quickly found out that the act was carried out by some disgruntled Ultras who did not appreciate the Manager’s work in his early days at the club.
The Ultras produced a banner that read: ‘We’ll give it back to you, all you have to do is leave.’
🗣️ Napoli ultras in October 2021: "Spalletti, your Panda will be given back, as long as you leave!”
At least they stuck to their word 😅 pic.twitter.com/NIPk2xjDdB
— SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 6, 2023