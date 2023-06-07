Napoli Ultras Surprise Spalleti with Parting Gift, which they Stole from His Car two Years Ago

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli, Serie A, Italy, Victor Osimhen,
Victor Osimhen with Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. (Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

In October 2021, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti returned to the parking lot at the Stadium to find the Steering wheel of his car, a FIAT Panda gone along side it some CDs were missing.

Spalletti didn’t alert the Police because he quickly found out that the act was carried out by some disgruntled Ultras who did not appreciate the Manager’s work in his early days at the club.

 

 

The Ultras produced a banner that read: ‘We’ll give it back to you, all you have to do is leave.’

 

 

One season later, his name is forever etched in the Club’s history and the City , after he guided Napoli to their first Scudetto victory in 33 years.

However, the fairytale got somewhat dramatic yet as the 52 year-old announced he will not return to the team for next season.

Days after the announcement and the final game of the season, a video surfaced on social media showing Spalleti receive a parting gift from the Club’s Ultras.

The video showed him unboxing what turned out to be his Car steering wheel and the CDs stolen from his car back in 2021.

The Manager greeted the sight of his “parting gift’s ” with cheer as he shaked hands and embraced the individuals who presented the box.

Meanwhile, the club is still shopping for Spalletti’s successor, and it’s widely reported that Victor Osimhen and his teammates might have former Barcelona and Spain manager, Luis Enrique in charge at the Estádio Diego Armando Maradona next season.

