Victor Osimhen missed Napoli’s training session on Wednesday due to an illness, according to multiple reports.

The Forward’s absence has raised eyebrows about his availability for the Serie A clash against Inter Milan, at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Sunday’s encounter likely pits the Nigerian in a head-to-head contest against Lautaro Martinez for the Paolo Rossi award.

Napoli and Inter Milan will be locked in a grudge match, as the Champions will be looking to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture.