Napoli Offers AS Roma £10m for Sadiq Umar

Napoli are looking to sign Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar on a permanent deal for £10m this month.

Umar is currently on loan at Serbian Super Liga side Partizan from Italian outfit AS Roma.

He has been impressive for the Serbian side this term, scoring 11 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions thus far.

The forward scored a brace during Partizan’s 4-1 thrashing of Astana in the UEFA Europa League back in December.

According to Sebian news outlet Mozzartsport , Napoli are looking to add more firepower upfront and have enquired about the Nigerian.

The Partenopei have really struggled to get goals recently, having scored just once in their last three games in the league.

Partizan have the option to sign Umar permanently at the end of the season but they might be tempted to release him this month amid interests from Napoli and Qatari clubs.

Partizan are presently second in the league with 44 points and are eleven points adrift of table-toppers Crvena zvezda.

Onazi on revenge Mission in Cup Clash Against Trabzonspor

Three Nigerians could be on parade on Thursday (today) as Ogenyi Onazi’s Denizlispor take on Anthony Nwakaeme and John Mike Obi’s Trabzonspor in the second leg of their Round of 16 Turkish Cup game.

Onazi, 27, will be lining up against his former club and Nigerian teammates after recently swapping Trabzonspor for Denizlispor following his return from a long injury layoff that kept him out of action for a year.

Trabzonspor head into this contest with a two-goal advantage having won the first leg 2-0, last week, with Mikel starring while Nwakaeme grabbed the second goal for the host at the Medical Park Stadium.

Denizlispor will be banking on Onazi to add steel to their midfield as they seek to overturn the deficit at their Denizli Atatürk Stadium home ground.

The fit-again Onazi only made his Denizlispor debut in weekend’s 2-1 loss away to Galatasaray.

The combative midfielder had spent the last three seasons with Trabzonspor playing a total of 87 games,scoring seven goals across all competitions.