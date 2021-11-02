Napoli gives update on Osimhen’s injury… Okereke shows defensive qualities

Victor Osimhen was dropped from Napoli’s trip to the Stadio Arechi with a muscle problem, but Luciano Spalleti’s side still managed to grind out a result at the weekend.

Giving an update on the Forward’s injury the club released a statement:

Victor Osimhen this morning, at the Pineta Grande Clinic, underwent instrumental tests that showed a contracture of the right gastrocnemius.

Osimhen has already started treatment and his condition will be evaluated in the coming days.

On match day, Salernitana had Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi feature in the game, both came off the bench.

However Piotr Zielinski’s goal in the 61st minute settled the contest. The game wasn’t without drama though as Grigoris Kastanos (69′) and Kalidou Koulibaly (76′) were giving their marching orders.

Okereke, Ebuehi help Venezia end losing run

David Okereke played the entire 90 minutes at the weekend as Venezia picked a point on the road against Genoa.

Venezia halted their two game losing run with a goalless result at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris and Okereke, although without a goal contributed defensively to the team.

The Winger made two successful tackles and four blocks and applied the press 22 times, a joint second in the game.

His compatriot Tyronne Ebuehi was introduced off the bench after the restart for his 7th league appearance of the season.

Ebuehi made two tackles, one interception and two blocks in his time on the pitch.