Napoli crash out the Coppa Italia… In Horrible Fashion

For the third season running, Victor Osimhen and Napoli will not make it past the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.
Walter Mazzarri’s men were humbled at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium by Frosinone.
The Partenopei, coming off wins against Braga and Cagliari made substantial changes to the starting 11, including Perluigi Gollini replacing Alex Meret in between the sticks.
The opening exchanges were split with close calls from both sides as Walid Cheddira, on loan from Napoli, had the first shot just off target in the opening 120 seconds, but Jesper Lindstrom stung the goalkeeper’s gloves at the near post and Giovanni Simeone only struck the side-netting.
Napoli thought they took the lead in the 37th minute when Giovanni Simeone capitalized on a misplaced Caleb Okoli back pass and slotted into an empty net.
However, VAR spotted a handball in the buildup and ruled it out. Napoli got two more attempts in the first half courtesy Giovanni Simeone strike and a Giacomo Raspadori free kick save, leaving the game goalless at the interval.
Napoli returned to the pitch and will have another free kick chance, this one hitting the crossbar from Mario Rui’s left boot.
In a bid to wrap up business quickly, Walter Mazzarri threw on Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia just after the hour mark.
The pair barely spent a minute before Frosinone took the lead through Endo Barrenechea in the 65th minute.
Five minutes later, Giuseppe Caso made it two to the visitors. Napoli conceded a penalty, one which Walid Cheddira coverted against his parent club.
The final dagger came in the 95th minute when Abdou Harroui closed a historic night for Frosinone.
Frosinone now await the winner between Juventus and Salernitana in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.