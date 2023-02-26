Napoli Commence Search For Osimhen’s Replacement

Napoli have are reportedly searching for a striker to replace Victor Osimhen, who has been a subject of interests for many heavyweight clubs in Europe this season.
Osimhen is reported to be on the wishlist of teams including Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also thought to be sniffing around for the signature of the Nigerian star.
Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli are now courting Atalanta’s Danish Striker, Rasmus Hojlund, as successor to fill the boots of Osimhen.
The 24 year-old Nigerian tops the Serie A for goals, with 19 goals scored in 20 appearances for the partenopei, and he improved his tally in the 2-0 win away at Empoli on Saturday.
“The club wants to keep its best players, but if an offer comes from the Premier League for Osimhen, it is clear that sporting Director Giuntoli would not be found unprepared.
“The Dane (Rasmus Hojlund) would be one of the solutions and in any case a talent to invest in perspective. He has 6 goals in his first season in Serie A.