Napoli boss Spalletti Confirms Victor Osimhen’s Return Date

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has provided a positive update on Victor Osimhen’s recovery.
Spalletti confirmed that Osimhen will return to action for the decisive second-leg of their UEFA Champions League, quarter-final match against AC Milan.
Victor Osimhen missed Wednesday’s first-leg defeat in San Siro and his absence was certainly felt.
Napoli fans/journalists in the mixed zone after the Milan v Napoli Match, calling out the officials: ‘VERGONA! Shame on you! Bad match!’ #MilanNapoli pic.twitter.com/msi0NQtDQO
— Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) April 13, 2023