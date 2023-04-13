Napoli boss Spalletti Confirms Victor Osimhen’s Return Date

Joseph Obisesan
Osimhen will be available for Napoli's UCL game at the Estadio Diego Maradona vs AC Milan
Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli in Frankfurt, western Germany on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has provided a positive update on Victor Osimhen’s recovery.

Spalletti confirmed that Osimhen will return to action for the decisive second-leg of their UEFA Champions League, quarter-final match against AC Milan.

 

Victor Osimhen missed Wednesday’s first-leg defeat in San Siro and his absence was certainly felt.

The 24 year-old has not played for Napoli since returning from the international break, where he sustained the recent injury.

“The chances that he will be available are 100 percent because the work schedule was made in that direction,” Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

“He was rested today and in Saturday’s match to complete the work done by the doctors.”

