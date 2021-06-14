Napoli boss Spalleti excited about Working with Osimhen

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti is looking forward to working with Victor Osimhen.

Spalleti, who has managed AS Roma and Inter Milan in the past has an impressive record of bringing out the very best in his strikers.

According to Republica, the new Napoli Boss is keen to meet the Nigeria international ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Italian was recently appointed as replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who was sacked following the club’s failure to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 outfit Lille last summer after just one season at the club.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.