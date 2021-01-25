Napoli boss Gattuso happy with Osimhen’s return from injury

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is happy to welcome Victor Osimhen back from injury after two month on sideline.

Osimhen injured his shoulder while representing his country back in November 2020, before he contracted coronavirus and was isolated for three weeks.

The 22-year-old featured for the Napolitano in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat against Hellas Verona.

Speaking after the game, said he’s happy with the return of the striker and hope he can help the team as soon as possible.

“Now you have to be clear with your head, despite the regret,” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“We are happy with the return of Osimhen and Mertens, they are not very well but it is normal because they have not been for a long time.”

Osimhen last scored for Napoli against Bologna back in November 2020.