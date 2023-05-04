Osimhen breaks 13-year goal record, Wins Serie A title for Napoli

Napoli fans join Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (C) as he celebrates after the Italian Serie A football match between Udinese and Napoli on May 4, 2023 at the Friuli stadium in Udine. - Napoli ended a 33-year wait to win Italy's Serie A on May 4 after a 1-1 draw at Udinese secured their third league title and emulated the great teams led by Diego Maradona. (Photo by Andrea STACCIOLI / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA STACCIOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli are Champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years thanks to Victor Osimhen who scored the equaliser against Udinese to hand the title over to Napoli.

Osimhen has been so dependable for Napoli this season that it was only fitting that he scored the goal that clinched his team the title.

 

 

Also, the goal created a piece of African history as Victory Osimhen overtook Cameroon’s legend Samuel Eto’o as the striker to score the most goals in a single Serie A campaign.

The strike against Udinese was his 22nd Serie A goal, beating Samuel Eto’o 2010/2011 record of 21 goals.

Osimhen also achieved the feat having played fewer matches. It took the Nigerian 27 matches to break the record compared to the 35 matches it took Eto’o to set it.

It was a beautiful moment of history as Victor Osimhen reeled away in celebration to cap off a season he will always remember fondly.

Not only has he become Immortalized in Napoli, he has also earned a chapter in Africa’s footballing folklore.

He’s also looking set to win the Serie A Capocannoniere and it will cap off an excellently brilliant Season.

Take a bow, Victor.

