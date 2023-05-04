Osimhen breaks 13-year goal record, Wins Serie A title for Napoli

Napoli are Champions of Italy for the first time in 33 years thanks to Victor Osimhen who scored the equaliser against Udinese to hand the title over to Napoli.
Osimhen has been so dependable for Napoli this season that it was only fitting that he scored the goal that clinched his team the title.
Also, the goal created a piece of African history as Victory Osimhen overtook Cameroon’s legend Samuel Eto’o as the striker to score the most goals in a single Serie A campaign.
The strike against Udinese was his 22nd Serie A goal, beating Samuel Eto’o 2010/2011 record of 21 goals.
Osimhen also achieved the feat having played fewer matches. It took the Nigerian 27 matches to break the record compared to the 35 matches it took Eto’o to set it.
