Nantes target Slavia Prague’s Olayinka

Peter Olayinka is challenged by Aleksandar Dragovic during the UEFA Europa League Group C stage match between Bayer Leverkusen and Slavia Praha. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach - Pool/Getty Images)

French club FC Nantes are reportedly looking to add Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka to their squad.

Olayinka was a member of Slavia Prague’s invincibles who won the league title last season, going the entire campaign without losing a game.
The club were unbeaten in 34 league games to which the Nigeria international contributed six goals and four assists.
He almost completed a summer move to Copenhagen before an injury scuppered the deal in his medicals, however, Olayinka has ultimately bounced backed.
The striker netted the winner in a 1-0 victory against Sigma Olomouc over the past week.

 

On Thursday, Slavia Prague hosts Maccabi Haifa in the Europa Conference League and Olayinka is available for selection.

