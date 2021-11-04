Nantes target Slavia Prague’s Olayinka

French club FC Nantes are reportedly looking to add Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka to their squad.
Olayinka was a member of Slavia Prague’s invincibles who won the league title last season, going the entire campaign without losing a game.
The club were unbeaten in 34 league games to which the Nigeria international contributed six goals and four assists.
He almost completed a summer move to Copenhagen before an injury scuppered the deal in his medicals, however, Olayinka has ultimately bounced backed.
The striker netted the winner in a 1-0 victory against Sigma Olomouc over the past week.
