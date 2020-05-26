Nantes ready to complete Move for Moses Simon

French club FC Nantes are reportedly on the verge of wrapping up the transfer of winger Moses Simon from Levante.

Talks between the Ligue one club and their LaLiga counterparts are said to have reached an advanced stage for the Nigerian on a permanent basis after his successful loan spell.

Nantes are reportedly ready to meet his €5m valuation and will hand the player a four years contract that will keep him at the until the summer of 2024.

Simon enjoyed a productive loan spell with the club, scoring nine goals and assisted eight before the campaign was ended amid coronavirus pandemic.

He will now become Nantes’ first signing for the new season for the new Ligue 1 season which will kick off in August 2020.