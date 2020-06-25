Nantes President Exited with Moses Simon Deal

Nantes President Waldemar Kita is delighted the club secured the signature of Moses Simon after he was included in the club’s Fans team of the decade.

Waldemar Kita said the Nigeria international who scored nine goals and provided eight assists last season was exceptional with his tremendous contribution.

“Simon blew everybody away with his conduct off the pitch and his performance on the pitch,” Kita told the club’s website.

“He doesn’t give half effort in training and that has made him a regular in games. He deserve his spot and we hope to see more of him in the future.”

The latest accolade for Moses who completed a five million Euro permanent move to the Canaries from Levante is coming few weeks after he was named the best player of the 2019/2020 season.

The 24-year-old is the third Nigerian to ever play for the club after Samson Siasia and Chidozie Awaziem.