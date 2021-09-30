Nantes Manager Kombouare resigns to losing Simon Moses for AFCON

Nantes manager, Antoine Kombouaré has admitted that he is concerned about being without Nigerian forward Moses Simon during the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Simon, Nantes’ player of the month of August, is a reliable lieutenant for Gernot Rohr and bar any unfortunate injuries is certain to make the Super Eagles AFCON squad.

Kombouare alluded to the inevitability and the strength of the Nigerian national team, but has admitted they would take things one at a time.

This season Simon has registered 5 assists in the Ligue 1, the most by any player in the top division in France.