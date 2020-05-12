Nantes Manager Gourcuff drops major Moses Transfer Hint

Nantes head Coach Christian Gourcuff says there is strong possibility of the club exercising their option to sign winger Simon Moses on a permanent deal in the next transfer window.

Nantes signed the Nigerian on loan from La Liga side Levante last summer and they also have the option to make the loan deal permanent.

Moses, who struggled to impact in his first season with Levante, found his form in the French league Un and was one of his club’s star performers, before the season was ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old is also said to a target for French champions Paris Saint German, but Gourcuff believes Nantes should have no problem winning the race to sign the player.

“We soon realised that he would be a good choice, Gourcuff told RMC Sports.

“I didn’t know him at first, but his track records and qualities are great.

“From the moment there was an option to buy him, we had no doubts. The player himself also said that he wanted to stay. I don’t know the details, but I never doubted the purchase option.” He said.

Since moving to the club, Moses has been involved in 17 goals for the club, which places him among the best performers for the club.