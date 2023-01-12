Nantes Maintains Unbeaten Run in Ligue 1, Moses Battles Lyon to Stalemate

Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates would feel they got a fair result in the Ligue 1 midweek clash against Lyon at the Stade de la Beaujoire.
Although Simon did not featured for the entire duration of game, the Winger had a fairly decent showing to ensure Nantes picked a point.
He registered a shot on goal, completed one dribble and one block from his 34 touches on the ball. But he also lost possession four times – joint top for any Nantes player on the night.
The goalless encounter on Wednesday, though lackluster also saw six yellow cards dished out by center Referee Marc Bollengier.
Antoine Kombouare also had his goalkeeper Alban Lafont to thank for shutting out the visitors.
Meanwhile, the result proved a boost for the Yellow Canaries as they steer further away from the relegation zone by four points.