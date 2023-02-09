Players Abroad Nantes’ Coupe de France title defence on track, Moses Simon missing in win at Angers By Adebanjo - February 9, 2023 0 67 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photo | Twitter (FCNantes) Moses Simon was not in action, Wednesday, in Nantes’ Coupe de France round of 16 win against Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Simon has been left out of Nantes last two games, including last weekend’s Ligue 1 trip to AC Ajaccio. In the Coupe de France, the 27 year-old winger has made only one appearance, the 2-0 victory against division three side AF Virois. Before Wednesday’s game, Simon was also not part of the trip to face ES Thaon in the Cup. However, the Nigerian wasn’t missed very much as Nantes prevailed 4-2 on penalties after played out 1-1 in regulation period. The sides had settled for a score draw after 90minutes, Florent Mollet scoring an 87th minute equalizer after the hosts took an early lead in the 6th minute through Abdallah Dipo Sima. Nantes will be back in action this weekend when they host FC Lorient in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday 12. Meanwhile still in the Coupe de France, Olympique Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-German from the competition, following a 2-1 win at the Stade Velodrome.