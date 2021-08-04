My target last season was Super Eagles and Sparta Rotterdam first choice spots – Okoye

Becoming first choice goalkeeper at club and national team were the top priorities for Maduka Okoye last season the 21 year-old revealed after signing a contract extension with Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye who joined the Dutch Eredivisie club from German lower division side Dusseldorf, enjoyed a debut season with the The Castle Lords, claiming first choice spot.

He kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in 28 league games for the team helping them to a mid-table finish last season.

While he had already earned his first national team invite at Dusseldorf, his progress in the Eredivisie among other reasons facilitated his steady rise in the Super Eagles perking order.

Reacting to the new deal, Okoye said:

‘When I signed with Sparta, I did so with clear goals. I wanted to develop further and become the first goalkeeper in the Eredivisie and for the Super Eagles.

‘So after the first season I can’t help but be satisfied, but I’m certainly not done here yet. I really enjoy my time at Sparta and I feel appreciated by my teammates and the supporters.

‘In my first year I have already experienced many beautiful moments here, I hope that next season, at a full Castle, we will add even more moments.’