Mutiu Adepoju Reacts to Osimhen, Chukwueze Missing out on CAF Awards

Former Nigerian footballer Mutiu Adepoju has tipped the duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen for greatness in the nearest future, despite missing out of 2019 young African player of the year award.

The Nigerian duo missed out in the CAF young player of the year award to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi in the award ceremony held in Egypt on Tuesday.

In his reaction, Adepoju believed both players have good number of years ahead of them, and will surely become world class players in the nearest future.

“No CAF Youth Player of the Year, no problem! dear Chukwueze and Osimhen come on, cheer up because the future belongs to you. Never give up!” Adepoju tweeted.

Osimhen and Chukwueze helped Nigeria to a third-place finish at Egypt 2019 and have also continued their impressive form for their respective club sides.