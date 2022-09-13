Mutiu Adepoju prays for Umar Sadiq following injury Woe

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has encouraged Umar Sadiq to bounce back stronger from his injury woes.
Sadiq is set to miss the rest of the season for rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament after further medical examinations showed that it was worse than earlier feared.
Mutiu Adepoju, who also played for Real Sociedad, termed the injury as a big blow for both the player and the club in regards to the timing of the injury.
Real Sociedad brought the Nigerian Forward as a replacement for Alexander Isak who was sold for a club-record fee and after scoring on his debut, the Nigerian is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
In an interview with soccernet.ng Mutiu Adepoju encouraged the forward to be strong and to work hard when he is back on his feet.
“This is unfortunate at a time when he has just joined Real Sociedad. This is a big blow for him and the club,” Adepoju said.
“They will definitely miss him but this is one of the things that happen in football and no one wishes any player to have this kind of injury. However, I know he will return better.
“He has to be very strong so this won’t affect him. Also, he needs to work hard when he is back on his feet.
“As a former footballer, it is not a palatable experience seeing your teammates playing week in and week out, while you are down with an injury. It can destabilize one psychologically.
“Real Sociedad will miss him and his presence is going to be felt because the club as it stands needs every player fit. Nevertheless, they just have to move on.”