Ex Super Eagles Mutiu Adepoju has commended the response of Nigerian players who stepped up in the year 2019 to stake claims for national team calls.

Adepoju told www.brila.net that there are a number of players who keep pushing just to get a look in and he added that it is good when the coach is spoilt for choices because the team gets better.

“There are players pushing to get into the team, so I think It’s a very good thing when coach has so many options, it makes it so very good.”