Musa’s Al Nassr beat Damak FC to Progress in Kings Cup

Ahmed Musa was in action for Al Nassr, who recorded a 4-2 comeback victory over Damak FC in their Saudi Kings Cup Round of 16 encounter on Tuesday.

Musa was included in the starting line-up and played a key role for Al Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Al Nassr started on the back foot as the home team took the advantage with Mazen Abu Shararah’s brace before the break.

Abderrazak Hamdallah reduced the deficit when he converted from the spot deep into first half stoppage time.

Yehya Al Shehri equalised for Al Nassr 14 minutes from time.

The visitors went ahead for the first time in the game when Hamdallah converted another penalty in the 83rd minute.

Hamdallah netted Al Nassr’s fourth goal a minute later.

Musa featured for the entire duration of the game.

He will hope to feature prominently when his side take on Al Feiha in a league clash on Saturday.