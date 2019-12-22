Musa subject of Interest in Turkey, Fenerbahce prepare January Bid

Reports in the Turkish media are linking Fenerbahce with a January transfer window offer for Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Fenerbahçe want the pacy winger and are ready to open talks with his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr.

Musa played all 90 minutes in Al Nassr’s 3-0 away win against Al-Adalah FC for his seventh league appearance of the season.

Turkish paper, Fanatik reported that Fenerbahce are ready to bring Musa back to European football in a loan deal.

Fenerbahçe already have Nigerian winger Victor Moses, who’s on loan from Chelsea on their payroll.