Musa regrets major flaw after Nigeria’s World Cup Elimination

Nigeria’s ouster from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup has been blamed on poor finishing following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Netherlands.
On Sunday, in a quarter-final match of the U20 Women’s World Cup, goals from Zera Hulswit (11′) and Ziva Henry (33′) decided the encounter.
Speaking after his team’s elimination, head coach Chris Musa described the defeat as unlucky and disappointing.
‘We are disappointed. Everything was going for us; coming through the group stages,’ Musa said in his post-match remarks.
‘However today, things weren’t going our way and we didn’t take our chances. In football you have to take your chances.’