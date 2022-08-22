Musa regrets major flaw after Nigeria’s World Cup Elimination

Nigeria's coach Christopher Musa gestures during the Women's U-20 World Cup quarter final football match against Netherlands at the Alejandro Morera stadium. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria’s ouster from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup has been blamed on poor finishing following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Netherlands.

On Sunday, in a quarter-final match of the U20 Women’s World Cup, goals from Zera Hulswit (11′) and Ziva Henry (33′) decided the encounter.
Speaking after his team’s elimination, head coach Chris Musa described the defeat as unlucky and disappointing.
‘We are disappointed. Everything was going for us; coming through the group stages,’ Musa said in his post-match remarks.
‘However today, things weren’t going our way and we didn’t take our chances. In football you have to take your chances.’

 

 

In spite of finishing top of their group, the lack of goals have been Nigeria’s Achilles heel.
The Falconets managed only 5 goals in the first round – three of them against already eliminated Canada.
Against the Netherlands, despite a massive 24 shots registered and 11 on target, the African side failed to breach the opposition’s defence.

