Musa not getting carried away yet with Pillars gradual rise

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has stated that he is not getting carried away yet rather calling on fans of the Kano based club to continue to pray for the team as they continue to climb up the table gradually.

Musa speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said the team’s target is to win the upcoming games against Wikki Tourist and Plateau united been direct rivals in the bid to climb further up the table in the NPFL.

“Our target now we want to win our outstanding with Enyimba, We are going to play Wikki Tourist, we are trying to get something when we come to play Plateau on Sunday at home. They should pray hard and should know we are open to any form of advice they have for the team.”