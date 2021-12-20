Musa leads Karagumruk attack in slim win against Goztepe

Ahmed Musa played as a false 9 in Fatih Karagumruk’s Super Lig match against Goztepe last night.
Musa played the entire duration of the contest helping his side secure a vital win as the game ended 1-0 in favor of the visitors.
Caner Erkin scored in the 76th minute to break the deadlock and earn his side the maximum points as they move to 10th on the log.
Meanwhile, the Goztepe Coach Nestor El Maestro named Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo in the starting XI.
Nwobodo made his 15th appearance for the club and played for the entire duration. He also picked up a caution.
No goal for Mukairu as Antalyaspor lose to Konyaspor
Paul Mukairu was on the losing side with Antalyaspor in the 1-0 defeat to Konyaspor in the Super Lig at the weekend.
Mukairu started and played for 65 minutes, spearheading the visitor’s attack at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium.
However, the 21 year-old could not add to his goal tally this season.