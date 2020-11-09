Musa, Iheanacho and Okoye Early Arrivals in Super Eagles camp for AFCON Qualifiers

Three players have arrived the Super Eagles hotel in Abuja ahead of the team’s trip to Benin for the AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone this Friday.

Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho and Maduka Okoye were the first players to touch down in Abuja where the players will converge before leaving en route Benin City.

While Musa has been in town for a couple of weeks since leaving Al Nassr, Iheanacho was on the bench at Leicester on Sunday afternoon. Maduka played on Saturday for Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.

The team’s Media Officer Babafemi Raji told footballlive that the first training session will hold on Wednesday.

Nigeria hosts Sierra Leone in a Group L encounter and victory in the first-leg will almost certainly guarantee qualification to the competition which will take place in 2022.