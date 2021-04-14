Musa agrees Short term deal with Pillars, inserts Exit Clause to allow him Leave Anytime

Ahmed Musa has agreed a deal to join Kano Pillars until the end of the season, the club revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Musa rejoins the NPFL side whom he previously played for during the 2009 season.

The Nigeria international turned a free agent since October 2020, after he left Saudi Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Premier League.

In the club’s statement, Tuesday, Musa’s deal will also carry an exit clause that allows him leave “anytime the player got an offer”.

The club also proposed the Player will be unveiled by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, before the resumption of the League.

CAN MUSA INSPIRE PILLARS TO THE LEAGUE TITLE

Ahmed Musa, 28, could resume his second stint in the NPFL in April, when the league resumes from the mid-season break.

The Winger finished as top scorer in the 2009-10 season, however, Pillars missed out on the league title, falling four points behind Enyimba FC.

This season, Sai Masu Gida are second on the log after the first stanza, tied on points with leaders Kwara United.