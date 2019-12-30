Musa accepts new role at Al Nassr following double Assists in latest Win

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa is happy with the side’s efforts in Saturday’s 4-1 away win against Al Fahia.

The champions came from a goal down to secure their fifth consecutive win with Musa playing a starring role.

Al Faiha went in front in the 11th minute through Ronnie Fernandez but the visitors rallied back with four goals in the second half.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international provided two assists for hat-trick hero Abderrazak Hamdallah, while Sultan Al Ghanam got the other goal for Al Nassr.

Musa who played the entirety of the match praised his team after the game.

“Together we will make it,” he tweeted.

The Super Eagles skipper has now made eight appearances in the league this term and has recorded three assists with no goal.