Mukairu on the verge of Major Success with FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen Paul Mukairu.

Paul Mukairu came off the bench for FC Copenhagen in the Championship playoff win against Silkeborg to boost their title chances and a UEFA Champions League spot.

Mukairu was was a second half substitute, as he made his 5th appearance in the Championship playoffs and 13th over this league season.
The 22 year-old Attacker helped his side close out the 2-1 win at the Parken Stadium, he replaced Isak Johannesson in the 67th minute.
Johannesson was the match-winner for Copenhagen, his goals in both halves of the game (2′,59′) ensured a comfortable lead for the hosts.
However, the visitors pulled one back through Soren Tengstedt’s 74th minute goal, but they couldn’t find the leveler.
The victory edge Jess Thorup’s side within six points of a 13th league title and the first since 2019.

 

Next up for The Lions is a trip to East Jutland to face fifth placed Randers this weekend.

