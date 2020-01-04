Mr FA Cup! Iheanacho Eyeing more Goals in England’s Most Prestigious Cup Competition

Leicester forward, Kelechi Iheanacho will be looking to score his tenth goal in 13 appearances in the FA Cup when his side play host to Wigan Athletic at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (today).

Iheanacho, 23, made a scoring debut in the competition as he scored once in Manchester City’s 3-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Carrow Road in January 2016.

He followed it up with a hat-trick against Aston Villa 21 days later.

The Nigerian scored one more for Manchester City in the 5-1 defeat of Huddersfield Town before making a switch to the Foxes where he netted back to back braces in the club’s 2-0 and 5-1 victories over Fleetwood and Peterborough respectively in January 2018.

The former Manchester City forward is Nigeria top scorer in the competition with nine goals from twelve games, one more than Yakubu Aiyegbeni who has eight goals in 22 appearances in the competition.

Former Arsenal striker, Kanu Nwankwo is third with seven goals in 27 games.

Iheanacho, who has featured in just one FA Cup game this term for the Foxes is yet to open his goal account in the competition.